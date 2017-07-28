Unemployment improves, fewer layoffs in Q2: Manpower Ministry

SINGAPORE: Fewer workers were laid off and the unemployment situation for Singaporeans and residents showed signs of improvement in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates released by the Manpower Ministry on Friday (Jul 28).

A total of 3,500 workers were retrenched in the April to June period, down from 4,000 in the previous quarter and 4,800 in the same period a year ago. The decrease was broad-based across industries, the ministry said.

The unemployment rate among Singaporeans fell from 3.5 per cent in March to 3.3 per cent in June, and from 3.2 per cent to 3.1 per cent among residents.

The overall unemployment rate remained at 2.2 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Total employment continued to decline, mainly due to a decrease in work permit holders in construction and marine, a result of low oil prices and continued weakness in construction activities. Employment continued to grow for the services sector, the ministry said.