United Airlines to launch nonstop Singapore-Los Angeles flights

SINGAPORE: United Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles on Oct 29, subject to the approval of authorities, the airline said on Friday (Jun 2).

The flight, at a distance of 14,000km, will be the longest scheduled nonstop flight to or from the US, the US carrier said. United also flies non-stop between Singapore and San Francisco, which is a distance of 13,592km.

The airline will operate both routes with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Flight UA38 will depart Singapore’s Changi Airport at 11am daily, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport at 10.15am the same day. The return flight, UA37, will depart Los Angeles at 8.55pm daily, arriving in Singapore at 6.50am two days later (all times local).

Flying time will be about 15 hours and 15 minutes eastbound, and 17 hours and 55 minutes westbound.

Customers flying United’s service between Singapore and Los Angeles will be able to save up to nearly two hours’ journey time each way, as compared with the current United schedule via San Francisco, the airline added.

With the launch of the Singapore-Los Angeles service, United will terminate its Hong Kong to Singapore flight on Oct 27, and from Singapore to Hong Kong on Oct 28.