Universal Studios Singapore ranked Asia's top amusement park: TripAdvisor

SINGAPORE: Universal Studios Singapore (USS) was named the top amusement park in Asia for the fourth consecutive year in a ranking by travel site TripAdvisor.

In the 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards for amusement parks, the Sentosa theme park also came in at 17th place worldwide, TripAdvisor said on Thursday (Jun 29).

"Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period," the travel site said of its methodology for the rankings.

The top 10 on the list of amusement parks globally are:

Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, United States Discovery Cove – Orlando, United States Europa-Park – Rust, Germany Magic Kingdom – Orlando, United States Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, United States Le Puy Du Fou – Les Epesses, France Beto Carrero World – Penha, Brazil Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, United States Epcot – Orlando, United States Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, United States

Within the region, two amusement parks in Hong Kong - Disneyland and Ocean Park - came in after Universal Studios Singapore at second and third place, respectively.