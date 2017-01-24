Universal Studios Singapore welcomes 25 millionth visitor

SINGAPORE: One of Asia's top theme parks, Universal Studios Singapore (USS), marked a milestone moment on Tuesday (Jan 24) when it received its 25 millionth visitor.

South Korean Eun Ji-Kim, along with her travel companion Seon Mi-Huang, both 19-year-old high school students from Gyeongju were welcomed and greeted by popular fictional characters such as Puss in Boots and the Minions.

The students, who are in Singapore for a graduation trip, will be treated to a VIP tour on Tuesday to enjoy the theme park's rides and attractions, as well as a hamper filled with merchandise worth approximately S$888.

“We are elated to surpass the 25 millionth visitor mark and this milestone could only be achieved with the strong support from visitors, locally and globally," said Mr Jason Horkin, senior vice president of attractions at Resorts World Sentosa.

The 20-hectare park first opened to the public on Mar 18, 2010, and has garnered a number of accolades over the years, including the Best Visitor Attraction Experience at the 2015 Singapore Experience Awards. It is also the fourth Universal Studios theme park in the world and Southeast Asia’s first.

Last April, the theme park also hosted the Asian leg of the red carpet and fan premiere for the movie, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, where Hollywood celebrities Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron and Jessica Chastain graced the red carpet, greeted by thousands of fans from across the region.





Actor Chris Hemsworth in Singapore for the Asian premiere of The Huntsman: Winter's War. (Photo: United International Pictures Singapore)

USS will throw a special Silver Milestone promotion package for all visitors to mark its 25 million visitorship. The S$138 package includes one-day tickets for two adults as well as photo, retail and F&B vouchers worth up to S$55. The offer ends Mar 19, 2017, it added.