Unlicensed food handlers, illegal workers caught at Geylang Serai Bazaar

SINGAPORE: Unlicensed food handlers were caught at a stall at the Geylang Serai Bazaar on Tuesday (May 30), said Member of Parliament Zainal Sapari.

The food handlers were also working illegally, and were detained during a joint operation conducted by the police, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) and the National Environment Agency (NEA), according to Mr Zainal.

He revealed this on Facebook, on a public page called Halal Cafe and Restaurants in Singapore, in response to photographs online which showed an apparent raid at the stall and some people in handcuffs.



The photos made their rounds on social media on Tuesday afternoon, as netizens speculated on why the stall was raided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#BAZAARRAID.



Police raiding one of bazaar Ramadan stall. Orang Yang jual tu Tak halal kot? pic.twitter.com/KejatKOFnw — N A D D (@nad3hadi) May 30, 2017

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the police, NEA and MOM for comment.