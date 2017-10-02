Operators of unlicensed massage businesses to face harsher punishments under new legislation

A new bill recommends the maximum fine to be increased by 10 times with punishment for subsequent convictions more than doubled.

SINGAPORE: A new Massage Establishments Bill seeks to increase the punishment for operating unlicensed massage establishments as well as licensed but non-compliant operators, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday (Oct 2).



Under the new regime, unlicensed establishments will be fined a maximum of S$10,000 (or imprisonment of up to two years or both), up from the current S$1,000. Subsequent convictions will be more than doubled to a fine of up to S$20,000 or imprisonment of up to 5 years or both.



This is in light of a 40 per cent increase in the number of unlicensed establishments detected between 2013 and 2016 - many of which were fronts for vice activities, said MHA.



Additionally, those who knowingly continue to lease premises to unlicensed operators will face a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 2 years or both for the first conviction, with stiffer penalties for subsequent convictions.



Police will also be empowered to vacate and physically secure unlicensed establishments while criminal proceedings are ongoing and until the completion of the court case.



“LOW-RISK” MASSAGES OFF THE HOOK



Advertisement

Advertisement

Licensed but non-compliant operators of massage establishments will also be dealt with more severely under the Bill. They may face a maximum fine of S$5,000 for the first conviction, up from S$1,000 today. Subsequent convictions will be punishable with a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both.



On the other hand the enhanced regime will exclude “low-risk” massage activities from the requirement to apply for a licence.



These include manicure and pedicure salons, light treatment, fish spas, and baby spas and baths - which “do not pose the same law and order concerns as traditional massage establishments offering body massages in private rooms”, said MHA.



The Police may in future also issue longer licences valid up to three years, instead of the current one year, to licensees who have a good track record of compliance with regulatory requirements.



The Bill was introduced for First Reading in Parliament on Monday and will be further discussed at a Second and Third Reading. It will then be put to a vote and subject to presidential approval before becoming an Act.

