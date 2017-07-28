UOB Q2 net profit rises 5.5% to 2-year high

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter of 2017 on Friday (Jul 28), which it attributed to growth in net interest income and fee and commission income.

The smallest of Singapore's three listed banks posted a net profit of S$845 million for the period from April to June, compared to S$801 million during the same period last year. This was the bank's highest quarterly profit in almost two years.

It was also an increase of 4.6 per cent in net profit compared to the S$807 million posted for the first three months of the year.

UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong said the performance was helped by broad-based growth in revenue streams, while the bank's asset quality was stable.



The bank's net interest income rose 12 per cent in the latest quarter, driven by gross loan growth of 7.3 percent and an improvement in net interest margins.

For the first half of the year, the bank reported a net profit of S$1.65 billion, a 5.5 per cent increase from the same period a year ago. Total income rose 7.8 per cent to S$4.31 billion, it added.

The bank also declared an interim dividend of S$0.35 per ordinary share.



The results came a day after larger lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp beat market expectations with a 22 per cent jump in its net profit to the highest level in almost three years.