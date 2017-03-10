Upper Aljunied Road to be transformed into Bidadari Heritage Walk

SINGAPORE: From this Sunday (Mar 12), some stretches of Upper Aljunied Road will be permanently closed to traffic as part of plans to transform it into a heritage walk, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) said on Friday.

The existing road will be turned into the Bidadari Heritage Walk to recount the history and stories of the estate’s heritage, including prominent personalities of the past, HDB said.

The 700m heritage walk will stitch the future Alkaff Lane with Bidadari Park, creating a park for residents to walk and cycle around the estate.

HDB has launched about 4,800 flats in six public housing projects in Bidadari since November 2015. Interest in these flats has seen strong response, averaging more than five applicants to one flat, HDB said. Another 1,340 units will be offered for sale in May, comprising a mix of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room and 3Gen flats.

A mixed commercial and residential site in the estate was also launched on Monday. The site is expected to offer about 825 private homes and will also incorporate a community club and neighbourhood police centre.





REALIGNMENT OF UPPER ALJUNIED ROAD

With the closure of parts of Upper Aljunied Road, a new realigned road – with an additional lane in each direction – will open to traffic on Sunday.

The section between Upper Serangoon Road and Bidadari Park Drive, which is now under construction, and the section which joins Mount Vernon Road to the realigned Upper Aljunied Road will be closed.

The remaining stretch leading to Vernon Park Road and the Mount Vernon Columbarium and funeral parlours will remain open to traffic, and be connected to the new realigned road.

The junction at Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Aljunied Road will be removed, and a new dedicated U-turn provided underneath the Upper Serangoon Road viaduct. Barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists, HDB said.