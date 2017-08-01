URA CEO Ng Lang appointed CEO of JTC from Sep 1

He will be succeeded by Mr Lim Eng Hwee when he moves to JTC Corporation to take over from Mr Png Cheong Boon.

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and JTC Corporation will see a shuffle of their senior leadership, as the current CEO of URA Ng Lang takes on the appointment of CEO of JTC from Sep 1.

In a press release on Tuesday (Aug 1), URA said Mr Ng will be succeeded by Mr Lim Eng Hwee, who is currently chief planner and deputy CEO of URA, from the same date.

The current CEO of JTC Png Cheong Boon will continue his appointment as Second Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry - a role he has held concurrently since Jun 1 - after he completes his four-year tenure at JTC on Aug 31, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a separate statement.

Mr Ng was CEO of URA for seven years, overseeing master planning initiatives like the Master Plan Review 2013, the Rail Corridor, the Punggol Digital District and the Jurong Lake District.

"Under his leadership, URA has fostered deeper partnerships with the community and other government agencies to transform places like the Kranji Marshes into inclusive public spaces," the statutory board said in the press release.

His successor, Mr Lim, has served in the Singapore public service for almost 30 years, with past appointments in the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Trade and Industry. At URA, Mr Lim helped to develop the National Cycling Plan and played a "pivotal role" in outlining key planning initiatives such as Singapore’s decentralisation strategy to create new growth centres outside the city centre, it added.

Mr Png, who was appointed as CEO of JTC in May 2013, oversaw the planning and development of projects such as the JTC LaunchPad @ one-north, Jurong Innovation District and Punggol Digital District. He was "instrumental in expanding JTC's role to raise construction productivity and transform facilities management through early adoption of new construction technologies, automation and innovative solutions," the MTI said.