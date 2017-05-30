URA launches 3 sites with potentially 1,955 homes on offer

SINGAPORE: Three residential sites were launched for sale on Tuesday (May 30) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which could potentially yield 1,955 residential units.

In its press release, URA said the sites at Woodleigh Lane and Serangoon North Avenue 1 were launched under the Confirmed List, while the site at Yishun Avenue 9 is available for application under the Reserve List.

The Woodleigh Lane site could potentially offer 735 housing units, and the Serangoon North site could yield 505 units. The Yishun Avenue 9 site could offer 715 units, the agency said.

The Yishun Avenue 9 site is under the Reserve List. (Image: URA)

The tender for the site at Woodleigh Lane will close at noon on Jul 11, and the tender for the site at Serangoon North Avenue 1 will close at noon on Jul 27, URA said, adding that more details on the land parcels are available on its website.

Advertisement