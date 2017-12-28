URA launches tenders for sites at Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Dec 28) launched two sites at Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise for sale by public tender, under the Confirmed List of the second half 2017 Government Land Sales programme.

In its release, URA said that the two sites - both of which have 99-year lease periods - would provide new private housing and together could potentially yield about 1,235 residential units.

Location plan for the land parcel at Sengkang Central. (Image: URA)

With a site area of 37,284.8 sq m, the site at Sengkang Central is zoned for commercial and residential use and has a maximum gross floor area of 78,299 sq m.

It could yield an estimated 700 housing units, said URA.

Located in the heart of Buangkok, the mixed-use development is "envisioned as an integrated community hub" to meet the needs of about 20,000 residents.

"The development is also a focal point and identity marker for the Buangkok neighbourhood," said URA. "Hence, thoughtfully designed public spaces which are well integrated with transport and community uses will be key to the success of the development."

Location plan for the land parcel at Hillview Rise. (Image: URA)

With a site area of 14,296.1 sq m, the Hillview Rise site - which is zoned for residential use - has a "sizeable" residential gross floor area of 40,030 sq m, said URA, adding that it could yield an estimated 535 housing units.

This makes it a "suitable test bed" for "innovative" construction technologies and methods, it said, adding that concept proposals that demonstrate high construction productivity outcomes would make the shortlist for the site.

The concept and price revenue tenders for the sites at Hillview Rise and Sengkang Central will close at noon on May 3, 2018 and Jun 21, 2018 respectively.