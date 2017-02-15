URA launches third call for ideas for pop-ups around public spaces

SINGAPORE: Hindoo Road used to house a sleepy, vacant stretch of land but not anymore.



These days, most passersby stop to spend some time admiring the multi-coloured umbrella trees that have spouted at that spot, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Wednesday (Feb 15).

Many whip out their phones to take selfies with the purple, yellow, red and blue umbrellas, it said.

The installation of umbrella trees at Hindoo Road was based on the design of a winning entry from the first run of the My Ideas for Public Spaces competition in 2015 run by the URA.



The winner Marthalia Budiman was inspired by trees in the precinct and the area's rich history and culture.



Such installations have reinvigorated previously unused plots of land, creating inviting public spaces used by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association to host community events such as yoga, film screening and drama performances, said URA.

Launching the third edition of My Ideas for Public Spaces on Wednesday, a URA press release said that "such transformation of public spaces is what the competition is after".

Ideas should be engaging, delightful and able to bring life to a range of public spaces, it said.



Pop-ups should also be designed to last outdoor installation for at least three months, and should be easy to set up and transport.

Up to six of the best ideas will stand a chance to win $1,000 each. Selected winners will also be invited to develop and implement their ideas.