URA seeks new public bench designs in competition

SINGAPORE: Have a design in mind for a public bench? Now you can tell it to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which on Monday (Aug 14) launched a competition seeking new bench designs.

The benches will be made from remaining seating planks salvaged from the former National Stadium.

“Through the bench project, we see good design tangibly expressed in beautiful and useful ways. The benches not only commemorate the former National Stadium, but have also injected vibrancy to the public spaces they are in. We want to bring this buzz to other areas using the remaining planks,” said Mr Lim Eng Hwee, CEO-designate of URA.

This comes after an earlier competition seeking bench designs from the National Stadium's seating planks. A total of 30 designs were chosen and commissioned. At present, 93 benches conceptualised from the competition are located in 23 public spaces around Singapore, URA said.

These include the 1973 bench at Sentosa Beach station and the Dream bench at J Link.

The DREAM bench at J Link. (Photo: URA)

The 1973 bench at Sentosa Beach Station. (Photo: URA)

Mr Peter Chen, a senior lecturer at Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media, and who designed the 1973 bench, said: "Good design should be timeless, and people of all generations should be engaged in the shaping of design and the environment."

The competition, which is open to designers aged 35 and below, will end on Nov 30. Entries will be evaluated based on how well the applicant responds to the brief, as well as the innovation involved in creating a piece of public furniture and as an art piece, URA said.

Winning designs will receive a S$1,000 cash prize. The designs will then be brought to life and placed in public spaces. Further details on the competition can be found online.