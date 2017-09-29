URA to launch public tender for former Zouk site

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will launch a public tender for a commercial and residential site where the iconic nightclub Zouk used to be.

In a press release on Friday (Sep 29) the authority said it has accepted an application from a developer to put up the 1.35-hectare site at Jiak Kim Street for sale by public tender.

With a site area of 13,482.4 sq m, the land will allow for residential development with commercial development on the first storey.



A location plan for the land parcel at Jiak Kim Street. (Image: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

According to URA, the developer committed to bid at a price of at least S$689,353,000 in the tender for the land parcel, which was first put on sale on the Reserve List in June this year.

The public tender for the site will be launched in about two to three weeks, said URA. It added that the tender period for the land parcel would be about six weeks.



The site could potentially yield 525 housing units and has a lease period of 99 years. Its maximum gross floor area is 51,234 sq m and maximum building height is 36 storeys (subject to a technical height control of 153m above mean sea level), according to the agency.