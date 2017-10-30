'Urgent' pipe repair works at Upper Serangoon; lanes closed says PUB
SINGAPORE: Urgent pipe repair works were underway along Upper Serangoon Road towards Sengkang and Hougang after Braddell on Monday (Oct 30) morning, said Singapore's national water agency PUB.
In a Twitter post at 5.05am, it added that all lanes were closed and advised motorists to consider alternate routes.
SBS Transit said bus services 100,107,133,135,147 & 153 were being diverted along Upper Serangoon road towards Hougang, "due to urgent road works in process".