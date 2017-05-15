US Chief of Naval Operations receives prestigious Singapore military award

SINGAPORE: The United States’ Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral (ADM) John M Richardson received a prestigious military award from Singapore on Monday (May 15), for his contributions in promoting ties between the navies of both countries.



The award, called Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or Meritorious Service Medal (Military), was conferred on him by President Tony Tan Keng Yam, and presented by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at an investiture at Changi Naval Base this morning.



Warships from 20 countries, including the United States, were gathered at the base as Singapore hosted its first international maritime review.

“ADM Richardson was conferred the award for his contributions in enhancing long-standing and excellent bilateral ties between the United States Navy (USN) and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN),” said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release on Monday.

It added that under his leadership, navy-to-navy cooperation between the US and Singapore have advanced significantly, and “both navies have maintained a steady tempo of training.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

MINDEF also recognised that the US Navy, under the direction of ADM Richardson, has stepped up efforts in non-traditional security areas in the region such as piracy and maritime terrorism threats.

“It is an honour for me to accept this award on behalf of all US Navy sailors who have had the privilege of visiting Singapore or working with the Republic of Singapore Navy," said ADM Richardson.



He added: "The United States shares a special bond with Singapore, rooted in common values, common goals, and close personal relationships.

"I am grateful for our unique relationship, which includes hospitality provided to our sailors and families who live in Singapore, and support of our P-8 aircraft and Littoral Combat Ships that are on rotational deployment here."