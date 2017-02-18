US Defense Secretary Mattis values relationship with Singapore: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Saturday (Feb 18) met with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis for the first time since the latter was appointed to his role earlier this year, and he said they had a "very good first meeting".

The two met on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference on Saturday, and both sides reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding bilateral defence relationship, the Ministry of Defence said in its press release.

And in remarks after the meeting, Dr Ng said it was a "very good first" one and was very assured that Mr Mattis knows the region well. He said the US official had visited Singapore in 2008, and also met him with Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) leaders while Mr Mattis was CENTCOM Commander and leading operations in the Middle East where Singapore had contributed to operations.

"I was also very reassured of his remarks about security in (the) Asia-Pacific, and especially that he valued (the) defence relationship with Singapore," Dr Ng said.



"He valued our views and our assessment of our region, and (indicated) that the US wanted to play a very constructive role. Secretary Mattis said that he was very open to hear Singapore’s assessment," the minister added.



Dr Ng also invited Mr Mattis to the Shangri-La Dialogue, which will take place in June, and the Defense Secretary said he would attend.

"All in all, (we had) a very good first meeting. One that gives reassurance of stability and progress, and with very steady pair of hands in Secretary Mattis’ leadership. I hope that we have moved things towards a much more predictable and stable environment that we all hope for," Dr Ng said.