US engineering firm AECOM to design Singapore's High Speed Rail infrastructure

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has appointed AECOM Singapore to conduct an advanced engineering study for Singapore stretch of the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) infrastructure, it announced on Wednesday (Feb 8).

The US engineering firm will provide architectural, civil, electrical, mechanical and other design services required for the Jurong East terminus, tunnels and the bridge across the Straits of Johor.

It has also appointed specialist consultants to oversee different parts of the study:







(Source: LTA)



According to documents on LTA's website, the tender was awarded at a price of S$24.6 million. Five other firms participated in the tender, which was called last August. The estimated delivery date for the contract is Oct 1, 2018, according to Government procurement portal GeBiz.

The other tender proposals received were from Arup Singapore, Meinhardt (Singapore), Mott MacDonald Singapore, Parsons Brinckerhoff and Surbana Jurong Infrastructure.

LTA said that AECOM and its team of consultants were selected through a "highly competitive tender process".

"They bring extensive experience in HSR projects internationally, including in the planning and design of the Beijing South HSR Station in China, the High Speed 2 railway in the United Kingdom, and the West Kowloon Terminus for the Express Rail Link in Hong Kong," the agency said in a statement.

"AECOM Singapore has a strong track record in Singapore as well, having worked with LTA to design the Circle Line, Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line and the Tuas West Extension. AECOM Singapore is also currently carrying out an engineering consultancy study for the Rapid Transit System Link between Singapore and Johor Baru," it added.

The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur HSR aims to facilitate seamless travel between the two capital cities. The 350-km line, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2026, will have eight stations, cutting travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes.