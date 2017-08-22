US military Pacific Commander says diplomacy more important on North Korea

OSAN, South Korea: The head of the U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Tuesday (Aug 22) it was more important to use diplomacy against North Korea's growing threat rather than consider what actions by Pyongyang might trigger a preemptive strike against the reclusive North.

Admiral Harry Harris also told reporters that a scheduled "operational pause" by the U.S. Navy's fleet worldwide would not affect the military's ability to defend South Korea.

The pause was ordered after a U.S. guided missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker in waters near Singapore and Malaysia on Monday.