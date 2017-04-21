US' Steve Mnuchin welcomes Singapore's cooperation on combating illicit finance
Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam met with the US Treasury Secretary during his visit to Washington, DC.
- Posted 21 Apr 2017 12:29
- Updated 21 Apr 2017 12:30
WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday (Apr 20) met with Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and welcomed Singapore's continued cooperation to combat illicit finance.
A Treasury spokesperson said in the readout that Mr Mnuchin also welcomed the city-state's cooperation in keeping North Korea from abusing financial systems.
The US official highlighted Singapore hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in 2018 and said he looked forward to working with the Deputy Prime Minister, the spokesperson added.
Mr Tharman is in Washington, DC, from Apr 18 to 23 and will also meet the heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).
- CNA/kk