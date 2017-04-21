US' Steven Mnuchin welcomes Singapore's cooperation on combating illicit finance

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday (Apr 20) met with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and welcomed Singapore's continued cooperation to combat illicit finance.

A Treasury spokesperson said in the readout that Mr Mnuchin also welcomed the city-state's cooperation in keeping North Korea from abusing financial systems.



The US official highlighted Singapore hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in 2018 and said he looked forward to working with the Deputy Prime Minister, the spokesperson added.

Mr Tharman is in Washington, DC, from Apr 18 to 23 and will also meet the heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).