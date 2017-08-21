US warship collides with oil tanker near Singapore; 10 sailors missing

SINGAPORE: A search and rescue operation is under way for 10 US sailors after a US warship and an oil tanker collided off the coast of Singapore on Monday (Aug 21).

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC at around 5.30am while the warship was heading to Singapore for a routine port call, the US navy said in a statement.

Five US sailors were injured in the collision, which took place at around 5.30am. Four of the sailors were evacuated by helicopter to the Singapore General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the fifth did not need further medical attention, the US navy said.

No crew members on the oil tanker were injured, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen confirmed the collision in a Facebook post, which he said happened in Singapore's territorial waters.

The MPA is leading the search and rescue operation, Dr Ng said, adding that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has also been mobilised after it responded to the US navy's request for assistance from the Republic of Singapore Navy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From the SAF, two Patrol Vessels, RSS Gallant and RSS Resilience; one Frigate, RSS Intrepid; two Super Pumas and one Chinook helicopter are assisting in the efforts. RSN’s RSS Resilience is currently escorting USS John S McCain back to Changi Naval Base," he said.

MALAYSIA DEPLOYS VESSELS, AIRCRAFT

In response to Singapore saying the incident took place in its territorial waters, Malaysia's navy chief Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said it happened "in our waters seven miles from Johor coast".

In a twitter post, Malaysia's Maritime Director General Zukifili Abu Bakar said: "Singapore also took part in SAR and deployed RSS GALLANT, RSS RESILIENCE and BASKING SHARK to find #USSJohnSMcCain missing crew".

Singapore also took part in SAR and deployed RSS GALLANT, RSS RESILIENCE and BASKING SHARK to find #USSJohnSMcCain missing crew — Zulkifili Abu Bakar (@KPMaritimMsia) August 21, 2017

Malaysian Navy, Airforce and Maritime vessels and aircrafts deployed for #USSJohnSMcCain SAR. Pse pray for their safety pic.twitter.com/aFZ19IYpaU — Chief of Navy - PTL (@mykamarul) August 21, 2017

Navy chief @mykamarul tells CNA, Malaysia has also sent a ship, KD Handalan, to render assistance. https://t.co/txjogdIuG7 #USSJohnSMcCain — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 21, 2017

Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said it stands ready to help in the search and rescue operation if needed. This will need to be coordinated with the Indonesian military, ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said.

NO OIL SPILL, TRAFFIC UNAFFECTED

MPA, which is investigating the incident, said traffic in the Singapore Strait was unaffected and there were no reports of oil pollution.

Initial reports indicate that the US warship sustained damage to the port side aft, the US navy said.

The Alnic is a 183-metre long Liberian-flagged oil or chemical tanker of 50,760 deadweight tonnes. It sustained damage to its fore peak tank 7m above the waterline, according to MPA.

File photo of the Alnic MC oil tanker. (Photo: MarineTraffic)

According to an Alnic crew member, the tanker was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge in Singapore.

"We have not discharged the tanker yet," the crew member who did not want to be identified, told Reuters via telephone.

"We are proceeding to Raffles Reserved Anchorage where the owners will investigate the matter. There was some damage to the valve."

Shipping data showed Alnic last sent a transponder signal at 6.58am. The ship data showed it was "ballasting", meaning that it was not loaded full of oil for cargo.

According to VesselsValue, which provides shipping and maritime data, the Alnic is owned by a Greek company Brave Maritime and is reportedly worth US$17.36 million (S$23.6 million).

SECOND US WARSHIP COLLISION IN TWO MONTHS

The McCain is the second US guided-missile destroyer to be involved in a collision in two months. In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippines container ship off the coast of Japan, killing seven navy sailors. The two senior officers and the senior enlisted sailor on the Fitzgerald were removed after the incident.

The USS Fitzgerald and USS John S McCain are both ballistic missile defence (BMD) capable ships and part of the same Japan-based destroyer squadron. The Seventh Fleet has six ships assigned to BMD patrols, with half of those out on patrol at any one time.

Asked whether the US navy would need to bring forward other ships to maintain its strength, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet said it was "way too early to know".

The US warship in Monday's incident was commissioned in 1994 and named after US Republican Senator John McCain's father and grandfather, John S McCain Jr and Sr. Both men were highly decorated naval officers who played prolific roles during World War II.

"Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews," Senator McCain said on Twitter.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Additional reporting by Kenneth Lim, Sumisha Naidu and Saifulbahri Ismail.