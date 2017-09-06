‘Users need to be in driving seat’ of Smart Nation initiatives: IMEC CTO

SINGAPORE: For smart city initiatives such as Singapore's to succeed, the end-user “needs to be in driving seat”, according to Mr Jo De Boeck, chief technology officer of IMEC, a Belgium-based research and development (R&D) institute.

Mr De Boeck, who spoke to Channel NewsAsia on the sidelines of the IMEC Technology Forum 2017 here on Wednesday (Sep 6), said there are commonalities between the initiatives embarked on by Singapore and Antwerp - which IMEC is involved in. These include installing sensors and wireless gateways on things such as street lamps, water pipes and utility meters, he said.

The Antwerp project, dubbed the City of Things project, will target four priorities: Mobility, security, sustainability and digital interaction with citizens. IMEC said a number of projects are already up and running. For instance, vans operated by the Belgian postal service Bpost have sensors to measure the city’s air quality and the data can be used to improve it, according to its press release earlier this year.

IMEC is helping to transform the Belgium city of Antwerp into a smart city. (Photo: IMEC)

With the institute’s experience of embarking on the City of Things project, Mr De Boeck said citizen buy-in is key to the success of these experiments. He said the company had actively sought the views of users through some of its other related projects, such as collecting sensor data from those who cycle around the city, and got their feedback even as IMEC pitched the smart city project to the government.

“(Getting user feedback) is an ongoing process,” he said. “(After all), if the buy-in goes away, then the smart city grows dumber.”

The CTO’s comments echoed the sentiment made by his colleague John Baekelmans to tech news site ZDNet in March, when he said the citizen-centric approach is the most important to consider but typically forgotten in a smart city environment.

“One lesson we learnt is that citizens have to be consulted early. Trials can then be run based on the problems they want to solve,” Mr Baekelmans said, adding that it is “crucial” that citizens believe in a project and that their lives will be improved by it.

Regulations, too, must be made more “focused” so that even as innovations are fostered, people will recognise these benefits as well as not having their safety or privacy compromised, said Mr De Boeck.

He cited the considerations of using technology for healthcare as a starting point for regulators, noting that ethical and privacy concerns for using citizens' personal health data to develop services can be translated to a larger scale of regulations for smart city initiatives.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing had addressed this issue in August, when he said there is a need for the Government to be more progressive in encouraging innovation, as the country pushes ahead with its Smart Nation vision.

Mr Chan said in order to ensure that new solutions are given due consideration in the implementation process, the Government must remember to "use rules and regulatory powers in a much more progressive way".

"Rules and regulations are not just defensive to prevent bad things from happening," he said. "But rules and regulations need to be progressive to allow and enable new ideas to flourish."