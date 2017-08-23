USS John S McCain collision: US Navy working to help sailors 'regain stability'

SINGAPORE: Even as search-and-rescue efforts for the 10 missing USS John S McCain sailors enter a third day on Wednesday (Aug 23), the US Navy said it was working with the remaining sailors to help them recover from the incident.

The US warship collided with an oil tanker in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving five sailors injured and 10 missing.





"While efforts continue in the search to locate their missing shipmates, sailors from USS John S McCain are trying to regain some stability," the US Navy said in an update on Wednesday. "Their Navy family is working to aid that process."

These include assistance from the amphibious assault ship USS America, which arrived at Changi Naval Base, where the USS John S McCain is currently docked. USS America is providing basic necessities including clothes, toiletries, 155 beds and meal services for sailors from the McCain, according to the press release.

The USS America's chaplain and medical staff are also providing counselling and support services to help the sailors, the US Navy said.



A special psychiatric rapid intervention team has also arrived in Singapore to provide short-term mental health support to the sailors.



"I see our 7th Fleet leaders and our Navy community responding to the crisis effectively, caring for sailors and families with full confidence that we will learn from this experience and bounce back to be stronger and better in every way,” Captain Gary W Clore, chaplain corps, fleet chaplain in the US 7th Fleet, said in the navy's update.



USS America's chaplain and medical personnel are providing counseling and support to #USSJohnSMcCain Sailors. https://t.co/2eSg9l0Q3Q pic.twitter.com/DCP4pz9BNd — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) August 23, 2017





Other resources are also available to the sailors and their families at Sembawang Naval Base, while counsellors from Guam and Yokosuka will be arriving to help too, the US Navy added.



Lieutenant Commander Carlos Coleman, medical service corps, from the US 7th Fleet Surgeon's office, said this "influx of support" would be important as events unfold over the coming days.



Citing the announcement by US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift on Tuesday evening that some remains had been uncovered in sealed compartments of the McCain, Lt Cmdr Coleman said that the incident might leave some with psychological distress.



"Although most people will spontaneously emotionally recover, there may be some that experience significant psychological distress and may need attention from mental health professionals," he said.



"We want to do everything we can to help them manage the stress of this tragic event.”



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, which is leading search-and-rescue operations, said it would spare no effort to find the missing crew members. It said on Tuesday that the search area for the missing sailors has been expanded to cover 2,620 sq km.



