USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker off coast of Singapore; 10 missing, 5 injured

SINGAPORE: Ten sailors are missing and five are injured after a US destroyer was involved in a collision with a merchant ship east of Singapore on Monday (Aug 21), the US Navy said in a statement.

"The guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while under way east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Aug 21," the statement from the US 7th Fleet Public Affairs said.

"The collision was reported at 6.24am Japan Standard Time (5.24am, Singapore time), while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

"Initial reports indicate John S McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. The extent of damage and personnel injuries is being determined. The incident will be investigated," the statement added.

Search and rescue efforts are under way in coordination with local authorities: "In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Gallant (97), RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark (55) are currently in the area to render assistance.

"MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America are also responding," the statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The ship is currently sailing under its own power and heading to port," the US Navy said in an update.

File photo of the Alnic MC oil tanker. (Photo: MarineTraffic)

The merchant vessel Alnic MC is described as a 180-metre long Liberian flagged oil and chemical tanker on the MarineTraffic website. It has a deadweight of more than 50,000 tonnes.

Malaysia has also sent a a ship to render assistance. Its navy chief Admiral Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin told Channel NewsAsia that the KD Handalan has been deployed.

Navy chief @mykamarul tells CNA, Malaysia has also sent a ship, KD Handalan, to render assistance. https://t.co/txjogdIuG7 #USSJohnSMcCain — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 21, 2017

Shipping data showed it last sent a transponder signal at 2258 GMT on Sunday. The ship data showed it was "ballasting", meaning that it was not loaded full of oil for cargo.

The US Navy vessel is named after US Republican Senator John McCain, a Vietnam War-era naval aviator who was shot down and held prisoner for five-and-a-half years. He is now undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

"Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews," McCain said on Twitter.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

According to a crew member, the Alnic MC was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but there was no oil spill.

"We are carrying 11,987 tonnes of fuel oil. There is no oil spill. We were carrying fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge to Singapore ... We are proceeding to Raffles Reserved Anchorage where the owners will investigate the matter. There was some damage to the valve," the crew member who did not want to be identified, told Reuters via telephone.

According to VesselsValue, which provides shipping and maritime data, the Alnic MC was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 11am Monday.

The vessel's position at 6.58am Singapore time was at latitude 1.42018 and longitude 104.4326, according to VesselsValue.

VesselsValue added that the vessel is owned by a Greek company Brave Maritime Corporation and is reportedly worth US$17.36 million (S$23.6 million).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) lists the Raffles Reserved Anchorage to the South of Bukom Island to be reserved for "vessels requiring emergency repairs and damaged vessels or as directed by the Port Master."

The McCain is the second US guided-missile destroyer to be involved in a collision in two months. In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippines container ship off the coast of Japan, killing seven navy sailors. The two senior officers and the senior enlisted sailor on the Fitzgerald were removed after the incident.

The USS Fitzgerald and USS John S McCain are both ballistic missile defence (BMD) capable ships and part of the same Japan-based destroyer squadron. The Seventh Fleet has six ships assigned to BMD patrols, with half of those out on patrol at any one time.



Asked whether the U.S. Navy would need to bring forward other ships to maintain its strength, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet said it was "way too early to know".

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.