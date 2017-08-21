USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker off coast of Singapore; 10 missing, 5 injured

SINGAPORE: Ten sailors are missing and five are injured after a US destroyer and an oil tanker collided off the coast of Singapore on Monday (Aug 21), the US Navy said in a statement.

"The guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while under way east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Aug 21," the statement from the US Seventh Fleet Public Affairs said.

The collision was reported at 5.24am, and happened while the ship was on a routine port visit in Singapore, according to the statement.

"Initial reports indicate John S McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. The extent of damage and personnel injuries is being determined. The incident will be investigated," it said.

The US Navy said in a later update that the ship is sailing under its own power and heading to port.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that Singapore is leading search and rescue efforts, and it is "rendering all possible assistance".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopters have transferred the injured from the US ship to Singapore for medical attention, and MPA has sent three tug boats to assist on the US ship's request, it said.

The Alnic MC sustained damage to her fore peak tank 7m above the waterline, with no crew injuries, and both ships were on their way to Singapore for damage assessment, the MPA added.

"There is no report of oil pollution and traffic in the Singapore Strait is unaffected. MPA is investigating the incident," it said.

According to the MPA, the Singapore Navy and coast guard have deployed four vessels to help with rescue efforts. These include the RSS Gallant and coast guard vessel Basking Shark, according to the US Navy statement.

"MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America are also responding," the statement added.

File photo of the Alnic MC oil tanker. (Photo: MarineTraffic)

The Alnic MC is described as a 180-metre long Liberian flagged oil and chemical tanker on the MarineTraffic website. It has a deadweight of more than 50,000 tonnes.

Malaysia has also sent a ship to render assistance. Its navy chief Admiral Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin told Channel NewsAsia that the KD Handalan has been deployed.

Navy chief @mykamarul tells CNA, Malaysia has also sent a ship, KD Handalan, to render assistance. https://t.co/txjogdIuG7 #USSJohnSMcCain — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 21, 2017

Shipping data showed Alnic MC last sent a transponder signal at 6.58am. The ship data showed it was "ballasting", meaning that it was not loaded full of oil for cargo.

The US Navy vessel was commissioned in 1994 and named after US Republican Senator John McCain's father and grandfather, John S McCain Jr and Sr. Both men were highly decorated naval officers who played prolific roles during World War II.

"Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews," Senator McCain said on Twitter.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

According to a crew member, the Alnic MC was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but there was no oil spill.

"We are carrying 11,987 tonnes of fuel oil. There is no oil spill. We were carrying fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge to Singapore ... We are proceeding to Raffles Reserved Anchorage where the owners will investigate the matter. There was some damage to the valve," the crew member who did not want to be identified, told Reuters via telephone.

According to VesselsValue, which provides shipping and maritime data, the Alnic MC was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 11am.

The vessel's position at 6.58am Singapore time was at latitude 1.42018 and longitude 104.4326, according to VesselsValue.

VesselsValue added that the vessel is owned by a Greek company Brave Maritime Corporation and is reportedly worth US$17.36 million (S$23.6 million).

MPA lists the Raffles Reserved Anchorage to the South of Bukom Island to be reserved for "vessels requiring emergency repairs and damaged vessels or as directed by the Port Master".

The McCain is the second US guided-missile destroyer to be involved in a collision in two months. In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippines container ship off the coast of Japan, killing seven navy sailors. The two senior officers and the senior enlisted sailor on the Fitzgerald were removed after the incident.

The USS Fitzgerald and USS John S McCain are both ballistic missile defence (BMD) capable ships and part of the same Japan-based destroyer squadron. The Seventh Fleet has six ships assigned to BMD patrols, with half of those out on patrol at any one time.

Asked whether the US Navy would need to bring forward other ships to maintain its strength, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet said it was "way too early to know".

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.