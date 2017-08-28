USS John S McCain collision: Remains of all 10 missing sailors recovered

SINGAPORE: Divers have recovered the remains of eight missing sailors from the USS John S McCain, the US Navy said in a media statement on Monday (Aug 28).

The remains of two missing sailors, Dustin Louis Doyon and Kenneth Aaron Smith, were found and identified earlier.

The bodies of all 10 missing sailors have now been found, a week after the warship collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters.

They have been identified as:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

SINGAPORE ENDS RECOVERY EFFORTS

With the US Navy announcement, Singapore said it has ended its recovery efforts on the USS John S McCain.

Singapore had coordinated a search and rescue operation after the collision, together with the United States, Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia. The operation covered 5,524 sq km and involved more than 300 Singapore personnel, including from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The Singapore-led operation was suspended last Thursday after the US Navy announced its suspension of search and rescue efforts to focus on recovery, although it continued to support the US Navy in the search on the vessel at Changi Naval Base.

“On behalf of all agencies involved in this search and rescue operation, MPA expresses our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased US Navy crew,” MPA chief executive Andrew Tan said in a statement. “We hope they will find the strength to overcome this difficult time.”

The USS John S McCain collision was the fourth major accident in the US Pacific fleet this year. It prompted a fleet-wide investigation and plans for temporary halts in operations to focus on safety.

The US Navy said an investigation into the collision is ongoing.