USS John S McCain collision: Remains of all 10 missing sailors recovered

SINGAPORE: Divers have recovered the remains of eight missing sailors from the USS John S McCain, the US Navy said on Monday (Aug 28).

The bodies of all 10 missing sailors have now been found, a week after the warship collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters last Monday.

The remains of two missing sailors were found and identified earlier.

The 10 sailors are:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The accident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision, the US Navy said.

