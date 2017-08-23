USS John S McCain collision: Search area expanded further, Australia joins effort

SINGAPORE: Search and rescue operations for the missing sailors from USS John S McCain have been further expanded to cover a wider area, said the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The Singapore-led search effort now covers 5,524 square kilometres, up from 2,620 on Tuesday. Australia also joined the effort on Wednesday with a P3 aircraft.

Singapore and the United States will continue to cover the central sector of the search area, while Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia are covering the north-west, north-east and southern sectors respectively, added MPA which is coordinating the effort.

The search area for the missing sailors from the USS John S McCain as of Aug 23, 2017 (Image: MPA)

It's day three of the search operations since the US warship collided with an oil tanker in Singapore's waters, injuring five sailors. Ten are still missing but the US Navy had earlier said that some remains were located when its divers accessed sealed compartments in the damaged parts of the ship.

So far, Singapore has deployed more than 300 personnel in the search and rescue operation.

The Singapore Armed Forces has deployed four patrol vessels, three fast craft, one frigate, three Super Pumas, two Chinooks, two C-130 and three Fokker 50. The Police Cost Guard has deployed four patrol craft, while MPA sent two craft, three tugboats and a team of divers.