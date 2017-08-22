USS John S McCain collision: Search continues for 10 missing sailors, US Navy says

SINGAPORE: Search efforts for 10 missing US sailors continued more than 24 hours after the US Navy destroyer USS John S McCain and an oil tanker collided in Singapore territorial waters on early Monday morning (Aug 21).

Aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS America are searching an area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.

The collision between the McCain and the merchant vessel Alnic MC happened while the US warship was transiting to Singapore for a routine port call. Five US sailors were injured - four were evacuated by helicopter to the Singapore General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the fifth did not need further treatment.

The McCain is currently berthed at Changi Naval Base and the Alnic is now at Singapore's eastern anchorage for inspections, according to Singapore authorities.

#USSJohnMcCain docked at Changi Naval Base as search efforts continue. It's the smaller vessel in the middle. https://t.co/RQaJqSExfL pic.twitter.com/QFHTBPpwiU — Kenneth Lim (林忠毅） (@KenLimCNA) August 22, 2017





The collision tore a hole in the McCain’s waterline, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms. But the crew was able to stop the flooding, and the ship reached Singapore's Changi Naval Base under its own power.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Damage control efforts on board are focused on "dewatering the ship and restoring auxiliary system", and divers have started assessing the hull, the US Navy statement said.

USS America, which is currently moored across the pier from the McCain, is providing messing and berthing services to crew members and supporting damage control efforts, the statement added.

A look at the merchant vessel Alnic MC that smashed into the #USSJohnSMcCain, with damage to the fore peak tank pic.twitter.com/GyJBK1vJZ7 — Loke Kok Fai (@KokFaiCNA) August 22, 2017

OVERNIGHT SEARCH

In its statement, the US Navy acknowledged search and rescue efforts by ships and aircraft from Singapore as well as Malaysia.

Singapore's Maritime Port Authority said on Monday night that the search would continue through the night, and that Singapore authorities would spare no effort to try to find the missing crew members.

Republic of Singapore Navy and Singapore Police Coast Guard vessels, along with 250 personnel from various agencies, have been deployed for the Singapore-led search, MPA said.





MPA added that Singapore has accepted an offer of assistance from Indonesian authorities in search and rescue efforts. Indonesia has deployed a helicopter to search the northern coast line of Bintan island, it said.

The US Navy announced on Monday a fleet-wide probe and plans for temporary halts in operations to focus on safety.

The collision was the second involving a ship from the US Navy's Seventh Fleet in the Pacific in two months.