USS McCain collision: 1 sailor confirmed dead and 9 missing; search and rescue efforts suspended

SINGAPORE: The body of one missing sailor on the USS John S McCain has been found and identified, the US Navy said on Thursday (Aug 24), four days after their warship collided with an oil tanker in Singapore territorial waters.

He is Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from New Jersey, the US Navy said in a media statement.

It added that search and rescue operations have been suspended. However, US Navy divers will continue to conduct recovery efforts inside the warship's flooded compartments for the nine missing sailors.

They have been identified as:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr, 23, from Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

8 of the 9 sailors still missing after the USS John S McCain collision: (left to right, top to bottom) John Hoagland, Kevin Bushell, Logan Palmer, Timothy Eckels Jr, Abraham Lopez, Charles Findley, Dustin Doyon and Jacob Drake. (Photos courtesy of US 7th Fleet)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the US Navy's decision, Singapore authorities too, suspended its search and rescue efforts as of 9pm on Thursday.

Singapore will continue to support the US Navy in their search on the USS John S McCain, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) which has been leading the multi-agency search operation.

"We would like to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased US Navy crew, and wish the injured crew speedy recovery," said MPA chief executive Andrew Tan. "MPA thanks all personnel from participating nations who worked tirelessly with the Singapore agencies to assist the US Navy."

The Singapore-coordinated search effort with the US, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia covered 5,524 square kilometres, and involved more than 300 personnel from various Singapore agencies over the past four days.

However, the search yielded nothing, and a body found by the Malaysian Navy turned out not to be that of one of the missing sailors.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that this has been a tragic event, but also one that showed the "enormous goodwill and camaraderie that exists among friends".

He thanked Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia for participating in the search, as well as all personnel involved from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

"Finally, my thanks go to the US Navy, who despite this tragedy conducted themselves with utmost professionalism and steadfastness," Dr Ng wrote.

"I know that they were in pain over their lost shipmates at sea, but acquitted themselves admirably in their demeanour and conduct. I wish all the crew of the USS John S McCain and the US Navy our support as they recover their morale."



