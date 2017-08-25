USS McCain collision: Remains of second missing sailor identified

SINGAPORE: US Navy divers have recovered a second body from the USS John S McCain, hours after confirming the death of one sailor.



The latest victim has been identified as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut, said the US Navy on Friday (Aug 25).

This leaves eight sailors still missing, after the warship collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters on Monday.



The search is continuing inside the flooded compartments of the ship, and the US Navy said more divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue search and recovery operations.

The search and rescue phase was suspended on Thursday after a multi-national search at sea yielded nothing.