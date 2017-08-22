USS warship collision shows need to enhance sea safety: MPA chairman

SINGAPORE: The collision between the USS John S McCain and an oil tanker in Singapore waters shows the need to improve safety at sea, Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) chairman Niam Chiang Meng said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Accidents at sea continue to be a serious concern despite advancements in technology, he said at the authority's Safety@Sea Conference, which is held as part of its annual Safety@Sea Week.

"The accident ... between a US warship and a merchant vessel off the east of Singapore waters which resulted in 10 missing sailors, showed that we still have much to do," said Mr Niam in an opening address.

Ten US sailors were still missing more than 24 hours after Monday's collision between the destroyer and the Alnic MC in the busy shipping lanes of the Singapore Strait.

The search for the seamen continued through Monday night.

More resources have been deployed on Tuesday in the search and rescue efforts for the missing sailors, with two Singapore Navy patrol vessels on the scene and the Singapore Air Force dispatching aircraft, MPA chief executive Andrew Tan said.

The overall incident rate remains low with only one one major incident in the last two years, Mr Niam said at the conference.

AUTOMATION PROJECT LAUNCHED TO RAISE SAFETY AWARENESS

MPA also announced at the conference that it will progressively roll out three modules of a joint project with tech company IBM from September.

The conference, which takes place ‪from Aug 21 to 25‬, aims to raise maritime safety awareness and instil a safety-first culture at sea. It brings together over 250 international maritime professionals to share best safety-at-sea practices.



CE of MPA Andrew Tan and Chairman of MPA Niam Chiang Meng join keynote speakers in launching the international Safety@Sea Conference. (Photo: Dewi Fabbri)

Project SAFER, which derives its name from “Sense-making Analytics for maritime Event Recognition”, is an initiative that draws on cognitive analytics to improve the efficiency of port and maritime operations here. The project aims to help MPA increase the automation and accuracy of tasks, in line with aims to support Singapore’s increasing growth in vessel traffic.



This comes as a pilot trial for three out of seven modules of Project SAFER come to an end.



The three modules are infringement analytics, automated movement detection, and pilot boarding detection. The infringement analytics module makes use of vessels’ transponders and data from MPA's system, to pick up on location, speed and licence information of vessels, allowing port inspectors to detect suspicious behaviour, and zoom in on vessels which may be in violation of certain port rules.



The automated movement detection module detects and predicts vessel movements, and reduces the time spent by vessel traffic management officers communicating with ships and keying in data. The pilot boarding detection module will help MPA detect the pilot boarding time of a vessel, and improve service to vessels requiring pilotage service.



The other four modules will be rolled out by January 2018, and will be able to provide and predict vessel arrival time, and information on traffic density within Singapore’s waters, as well as detect illegal bunkering activities and vessels moving in prohibited areas.



Mr Niam also announced that an inaugural Community of Practice (CoP) on maritime safety forum will be held on Wednesday. The forum will see 40 participants from maritime administrations, classification societies and non-governmental organisations discussing the topic of ferry safety.



As part of Safety@Sea Week, MPA will also coordinate a multi-agency ferry rescue exercise ‪on Friday‬. The exercise scenario will involve a collision between a regional ferry and a passenger vessel en-route to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.