V K Rajah re-appointed to MAS Board of Directors
SINGAPORE: Mr V K Rajah has been re-appointed to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Board of Directors, MAS announced on Tuesday (Oct 31).
Mr Rajah's term of appointment will be from Nov 1, 2017 to May 31, 2020, said MAS.
MAS Board of Directors as at Nov 1, 2017:
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Chairman)
Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies
Mr Lim Hng Kiang (Deputy Chairman)
Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade)
Mr Heng Swee Keat
Minister for Finance
Mr Ong Ye Kung
Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) and Second Minister for Defence
Mr Lim Chee Onn
Senior International Advisor, Ascendas-Singbridge Private Limited
Mr Quek See Tiat
President, Council for Estate Agencies
Mr Peter Ong Boon Kwee
Former Head of Civil Service / Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office) (Strategy)
Professor Tan Chorh Chuan
President, National University of Singapore
Mr V K Rajah
Senior Counsel
Mr Ravi Menon
Managing Director, MAS