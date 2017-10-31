V K Rajah re-appointed to MAS Board of Directors

SINGAPORE: Mr V K Rajah has been re-appointed to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Board of Directors, MAS announced on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Mr Rajah's term of appointment will be from Nov 1, 2017 to May 31, 2020, said MAS.

MAS Board of Directors as at Nov 1, 2017:

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Chairman)

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies

Mr Lim Hng Kiang (Deputy Chairman)

Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade)

Mr Heng Swee Keat

Minister for Finance

Mr Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) and Second Minister for Defence



Mr Lim Chee Onn

Senior International Advisor, Ascendas-Singbridge Private Limited



Mr Quek See Tiat

President, Council for Estate Agencies



Mr Peter Ong Boon Kwee

Former Head of Civil Service / Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office) (Strategy)



Professor Tan Chorh Chuan

President, National University of Singapore



Mr V K Rajah

Senior Counsel



Mr Ravi Menon

Managing Director, MAS