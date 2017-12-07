Vehicle registration, other vehicle-related fees to go up from Dec 20

SINGAPORE: Vehicle-related fees including those for registering a vehicle and transferring one will go up from Dec 20.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said on Thursday (Dec 7) that these fee adjustments were due to "rising costs of providing these services to vehicle owners/users" including things like IT system maintenance and manpower costs.

The authority will be raising 24 fees (out of 61 existing fees) as they have "largely remained unchanged for more than 10 years".

These include vehicle registration fees, which will be raised to S$220 (from S$140) and vehicle transfer fees, which will go up to S$25 (from S$11).

In a circular to motor traders on Dec 1, LTA outlined the revised fee rates:

Advertisement