Vehicle that detects radioactive threats in real time under development

SINGAPORE: A vehicle that detects and shows radioactive threats on a “real time street view” could hit Singapore’s roads in future.

The Radiological Multisensor Analysis Platform system – one of the new technologies that came from a joint collaboration between Singapore and the United States – was showcased at the Home Team Science & Technology Exhibition and Conference for Homeland Security (SciTECHS) on Monday (Jul 10).

The vehicle is currently in its research and development phase, but tests conducted on a prototype show that the system can screen passenger vehicles and cargo containers as well as conduct searches for threats in urban areas.

"It has the potential to become a valuable tool to counter nuclear smuggling and terrorism," said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam at the opening of the exhibition.

More than 30 projects and initiatives that illustrate how technology has and will shape the work of Home Team frontline officers were showcased at the two-day exhibition, which also marks the 10th year of the partnership between Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the US Department of Homeland Security.

In March 2007, the two parties signed an agreement to establish a cooperative framework to develop and facilitate collaboration in science and technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Shanmugam said collaboration is essential for the development of Singapore's science and technology capabilities.

"International partnerships give us a deeper knowledge of science and technology solutions developed outside of Singapore," said Mr Shanmugam, adding that it gives the country a greater reach in evaluating, developing and test-bedding technologies as well as opportunities to benchmark itself against the best in the world.