Vending machine cafe opens at Ang Mo Kio MRT station

SINGAPORE: Hungry commuters at Ang Mo Kio station have another grab-and-go option, with the launch of a new vending machine cafe at the station on Tuesday (Jun 13).

The Chef-in-Box VendCafe in Ang Mo Kio is the second all-vending machine cafe to open in Singapore after the first opened in Sengkang last August, but the first to be located in an MRT station. Another will be opened in Lakeside MRT station next week.

The vending machine cafe offers more than 90 food and drink options, including local classics such as nasi lemak and fried carrot cake, as well as international dishes like Spanish paella and onigiri, or Japanese rice balls.

Ten of the dishes, including carrot cake, Thai green curry chicken and paella, are new offerings from the cafe.

Chef-in-Box VendCafe's fried carrot cake. (Photo: Brand Cellar)

Chef-in-Box VendCafe's pollock with Toscana sauce and mixed vegetables. (Photo: Brand Cellar)

The dishes are priced at below S$6 each and are freshly produced daily, according to a media statement announcing the launch of the cafe.



Customers can pay using cashless forms of payment including contactless credit cards, Android Pay, Apple Pay and transport cards like EZ-Link cards.

Chef-in-Box VendCafe's salmon patty and black pepper sauce. (Photo: Brand Cellar)

Chef-in-Box VendCafe's char siew chicken with rice. (Photo: Brand Cellar)

Chef-in-Box VendCafe also uses "cook-chill technology", instead of "cook-freeze", leading to shorter waiting times for customers, the statement added.



It usually takes four minutes for a meal to be dispensed, but the new technology cuts the waiting time to 30 seconds, it said.

"In promoting innovation, Chef-in-Box VendCafe leverages on technology to drive value creation and convenience for the benefit of its consumers," said Jocelyn Chng, CEO of the JR Group, which runs VendCafe.