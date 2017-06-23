Vending machine cafe opens outlet at Lakeside MRT station

SINGAPORE: When hunger pangs strike, commuters at Lakeside MRT station now have another grab-and-go option with the launch of a new vending machine cafe at the station on Friday (Jun 23).

The Chef-in-Box VendCafe at Lakeside is the third all-vending machine cafe to open in Singapore and the second to be located in an MRT station. The first outlet opened at Anchorvale Drive in August 2016 and the second opened at Ang Mo Kio station earlier this month.

The vending machines offer more than 90 food and drink options, ranging from local favourites such as nasi lemak and char siew rice to dishes from Thailand, Japan and Italy. The new dishes introduced at the Ang Mo Kio outlet – including fried carrot cake, Thai green curry chicken and Spanish paella – will also be available at Lakeside.

The new Chef-in-Box VendCafe at Lakeside MRT station.

All dishes are priced below S$6 and freshly produced daily, and the machines are replenished twice a day, according to a media statement announcing the launch of the cafe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers can pay using cashless forms of payment including contactless credit cards, Android Pay, Apple Pay and transport cards like EZ-Link.

Chef-in-Box VendCafe also uses "cook-chill technology", instead of "cook-freeze". This means shorter waiting times of around 30 seconds for a meal to be dispensed, instead of the usual four minutes, the statement added.