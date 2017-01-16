Veteran lawyer Lucien Wong appointed Attorney-General

SINGAPORE: Veteran lawyer Lucien Wong was appointed the ninth Attorney-General of Singapore last Saturday (Jan 14), the Attorney-General’s Chambers said in a media release on Monday.

Mr Wong took over the position from Mr V K Rajah, who stepped down after reaching the retirement age of 60 and completing his term.

Mr Wong was also appointed last Saturday as a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights for a term of three years, the media release said.

A graduate of the University of Singapore, Mr Wong was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1979. He started out as a legal assistant at Drew & Napier the following year, and rose to become a partner of the firm in 1982. From 1987 to 1998, he was a partner at Allen & Gledhill, then appointed managing partner, and later chairman and senior partner.

With more than 30 years of experience in legal practice, specialising in banking, corporate and financial services work, he has sat on several law review committees that reviewed amendments to Singapore Company and Securities Law.

The former chairman of the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Mr Wong was also previously a member of the Board of Trustees of the Singapore Business Federation and a director of several companies, including Temasek, Singapore Press Holdings, Hap Seng Plantations and Singapore Airlines.

He was appointed Deputy Attorney-General on Dec 19 last year.