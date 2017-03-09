Veteran politician Chiam See Tong sets up sports foundation for children

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition figure Chiam See Tong has set up a foundation to provide disadvantaged children and youths with access to sporting activities.

The Chiam See Tong Sports Foundation, which is set to benefit at least 100 children in its first year, was officially launched on Thursday (Mar 9) at the Chamber of the Old Parliament House.

Its objectives include developing sports programmes for disadvantaged children and youths that will supplement national initiatives, the foundation said in a press release.

The 81-year-old Mr Chiam, who is the secretary-general of the Singapore People’s Party, said: “Our children are our future, and we must provide them with as many opportunities as possible, so that they will find many paths towards being successful, patriotic Singaporeans.

“Sports is a unifying tool for nation-building and in building strong community bonds. We must continue to find ways to work together as a community, and to continue having faith in our children, and in believing in them.”

The foundation will be chaired by former national swimmer Ang Peng Siong and co-chaired by Singapore Swimming Association vice-president Jose Raymond. Sprinter U K Shyam, who is the current national 100m record holder, and Mr Chiam’s daughter Camilla Chiam will serve as directors of the board.

Mr Chiam’s wife Lina Chiam, who was a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament from 2011 to 2015, is co-patron.

Said Mr Ang: “This is a positive step for sports in Singapore. The aim of the foundation is to find ways to help children achieve their sporting dreams, and to give them the added help. Sometimes, timely intervention can alter the course of one’s life tremendously and in more ways than one.”

The foundation is currently registered as a society. It will apply to be registered as a charity with Institution of Public Character status.