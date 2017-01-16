Veteran Singaporean journalist Seah Chiang Nee dies

SINGAPORE: Veteran Singaporean journalist Seah Chiang Nee died on Sunday morning (Jan 15), at the Singapore General Hospital. He was 77.



He had been hospitalised since July when he was admitted for shingles and diarrhoea, according to his wife who was quoted in The Star newspaper where he was a columnist.

Seah made headlines in 1985 when he became the first Southeast Asian to undergo a heart transplant. He received the heart of a 17-year-old Australian boy in Sydney's St. Vincent's Hospital, and was one of the world's longest-surviving heart transplant patient.

Seah began his career in 1960 as a Reuters correspondent based in Singapore. During his 10 years with the international news agency, he was posted to Vietnam for more than three years to cover the war.

He went on to work with several newspapers, including The Straits Times and the Hong Kong Standard.

Seah's funeral will be on Jan 19. He is survived by his wife and their only son.