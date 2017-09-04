Vice-principal accused of committing indecent acts on underage boy

SINGAPORE: A former vice-principal is facing nine charges in court for obscene behaviour with an underage boy.

According to court documents, the first instance was in 2003, when the now-55-year-old stroked his victim's private parts in the gym of a school located in the northern part of Singapore.

He did it again twice in 2004 at a flat in Woodlands.



Charge sheets showed he took it a step further, engaging in oral sex with the boy several times in 2005 and 2006.

The man was also charged with possession of nine obscene films and an uncensored one.

In total, he faces six counts of carnal intercourse, three counts of committing indecent acts on a minor and two charges under the Films Act.

He will be back in court on Oct 4.

If found guilty of voluntary carnal intercourse, he could be jailed up to 10 years, and fined.



First-time offenders who commit an obscene act on a minor can be jailed up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 or both for each charge.

Those convicted of owning an obscene film can be fined S$1,000 for each film, jailed up to a year or both, while those guilty of possessing an uncensored one could be fined S$100 per film.