Victims lost at least S$16,000 in fraudulent purchase scam

SINGAPORE: Police said on Wednesday (Dec 13) that a scam where fraudulent purchases are charged to mobile phone bills have cost their victims at least S$16,000 for far this year.



Police said that between January and November this year, there have been 130 reports of such cases, with more cases being reported this month. This is a 120 per cent increase from the same period last year.

The scammers would first befriend the victims online by sending a request on Facebook. In some cases, the scammers' account would closely resemble the victims' friends, said police in a Facebook post.

After asking for the victim's mobile number and service provider, the scammers would make online purchases of gaming credits or virtual gift cards using the information provided.

The purchases would be charged to the victim's phone bill after the scammers were provided with the One Time Password (OTP) or verification code.



Police advised the public not to share personal information including verification codes, bank account number and passwords.

"If you receive a friend request from a friend on social networking sites, verify with your friend via another means of communication before accepting the request," added police.

