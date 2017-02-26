Video of teen killed in Orchard Central fall leaked online

SINGAPORE: A video circulating online appears to show the moments before a 17-year-old boy fell to his death at Orchard Central on Friday (Feb 24).

The 15-second clip shows a boy and a girl standing in a linkway between Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway, and appears to have been filmed from the Orchard Gateway side of the bridge.

The two appeared to be chatting before the girl gestured towards the railing.

Using both arms, the boy vaulted over the railing and out of sight, as the girl raised her right hand, as though to film him using a mobile phone.

Moments later, she appeared to panic and rushed to look over the railing.

Earlier reports suggested that the teen had dropped his mobile phone on a ledge beneath the railing and jumped over to retrieve it.

The ledge, which appeared solid but was made of plasterboard, gave way and he crashed through it and fell four storeys to the ground floor.

In reply to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Mavis Seow, chief operating officer of Far East Organization’s retail business group, said that the plasterboard structure was an "interior architectural treatment".

She noted that the glass railing along the link bridge is 1.2m high and acts as a safety barrier, adding that it prohibits access to the "plasterboard box-up".

Ms Seow added that together with its building consultants, the company is currently reviewing if any further measures are required, in addition to the glass barrier.

“In the interim, our security officers will be patrolling the various link bridges at more frequent intervals,” she said

One of Orchard Central’s building consultants added that the mall is in full compliance with the building code. “The glass safety barriers are 1.2m high, which is above the minimum guideline of one metre,” said CEO of DP Architects Angelene Chan.