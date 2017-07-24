Video statements, closed-door hearings among law changes mooted to protect victims

The amendments aim to enhance the fairness of court procedures and the accuracy of outcomes in the criminal justice system, says the Ministry of Law.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Law on Monday (Jul 24) launched a public consultation to get feedback on proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act.



Under the proposed amendments, video recording can be used to take statements from interviewees, including witnesses and vulnerable victims. The rationale is that by showing the flow of the interview and demeanour of those present, the court will be able to quickly determine how voluntary were the statements given and the weight they should be accorded.

Currently, only a written statement of the interview can be submitted as evidence in court.

It will also help minimise the trauma vulnerable victims face in having to repeatedly recount their ordeal, the Law Ministry said.

Sexual and child abuse victims will also get more protection through the automatic use of closed-door hearings when they are testifying, as well as physical screens to shield them from the accused, it added.

With psychiatric expert evidence becoming increasingly common in criminal proceedings, the ministry is also proposing to regulate those who are allowed to give such evidence to ensure objectivity and competence.

Other suggested changes include expanding the number of offenders who are eligible for community sentences and making it easier for victims to obtain compensation through the criminal courts.

Members of the public are invited to give feedback until Aug 24 this year.

