Viewqwest offering Google Wifi at COMEX despite StarHub's exclusive deal

SINGAPORE: Internet service provider Viewqwest is promoting its fibre broadband packages with Google Wifi at the COMEX 2017 consumer tech fair that starts on Thursday (Aug 31).



This is despite Google and StarHub announcing a day before that Singapore consumers can only get the mesh networking router via the telco.

According to the ISP's online promotion, one of the choices during COMEX that consumers can sign up for is its 2Gbps fibre broadband plan for S$69.90 for a 24-month period which comes with a free Google Wifi three-pack and free installation.

Alternatively, those signing up for its 1Gbps plan for 24 months can choose to add S$10 per month to have the Google Wifi three-pack and installation for free, or pay S$199 for the mesh networking routers and installation.



Viewqwest told Channel NewsAsia that it had "planned for this for some time already" and were "unaware of the StarHub and Google partnership until it was announced". It added that it had sourced for the Google Wifi units from an independent source, but cannot disclose the source "due to competitive reasons".



It also pointed out that for the Google Wifi units it is selling, these come with a one-year warranty from Viewqwest and given that it is an international product, "should work the same" whether it is from them or StarHub.

Product manager for Google Wifi Alex King had said during the StarHub announcement that those thinking of buying the hardware from other markets like the US and using it here should think again. "Even if it works, it won't be advisable," he said.

Viewqwest said the key specifications for its Google Wifi units are simultaneous AC1200 dual band 2.4/5 GHz supporting a/b/g/n/ac bands, and 2 gigabit Ethernet ports per Wi-Fi unit. These are the same specifications stated by Google in its fact sheet issued on Wednesday.

When contacted, Google reiterated that StarHub is the exclusive local partner for Google Wifi in Singapore.