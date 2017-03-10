Vigorous debate in Parliament over proposed changes to Town Councils Act

SINGAPORE: There was vigorous debate in Parliament over proposed changes to the Town Councils Act, with Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim describing part of the changes as “fundamentally flawed” and perpetuating an “extreme conflict of interest”.

The proposed changes, which require town councils to adhere to higher standards of corporate governance and transparency, were set out in a Bill that was up for debate in Parliament on Friday (Mar 10). The Bill was eventually approved by Parliament, with the Workers’ Party MPs opposing it.

‘FUNDAMENTAL FLAWS’ AND ‘EXTREME CONFLICT OF INTEREST’: SYLVIA LIM

In her speech, Ms Lim took issue with a specific part of the Bill – Part 6A of Clause 24 – that would give the Ministry of National Development (MND) investigative powers to address “potential regulatory breaches or systemic weaknesses” in town councils.

She questioned the need for these investigative powers.

“What amounts to ‘a reasonable suspicion of a material irregularity’ is very subjective,” she said. “The Bill doesn’t even require any irregularity to be proved, just a suspicion of a material irregularity.

“What would trigger such an investigation is purely up to the minister to interpret,” she added.

Ms Lim said the scheme proposed in Part 6A does not serve the public interest, but the interests of the incumbent government. “We reject this scheme as being fundamentally flawed”, she said.

Instead, she suggested that the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) be tasked to audit town councils on a rotational basis. This means, she said, that a few town councils be picked each year for auditing.

“The AGO is an organ of state under the constitution,” she said. “It fiercely defends its independence, and has earned a good reputation for highlighting problems in government departments and statutory boards.

“Such a scheme of AGO audits would engender greater public confidence that the exercise is impartial and focused on what the public interest is - safeguarding of public monies.”

Ms Lim also suggested that an independent housing tribunal be set up to mediate and adjudicate disputes relating to the management of public housing. The tribunal could be chaired by a judge, she said, and have members qualified in “relevant fields” like engineering, project management and horticulture.

In response to Ms Lim, Senior Minister of State for National Development Desmond Lee stressed that with a parliamentary majority, the Government is obliged to make laws in the public interest. But these laws have to be used justifiably and even-handedly – and in the case of the Town Councils Act, used across all town councils, regardless of political affiliation.

“Some members have spoken about their town councils being fined. Some other town councils have been sanctioned; embarrassed by agencies when they announced what has happened in the media,” he said. “Even the Prime Minister’s own town council … now, the CPIB is investigating Ang Mo Kio Town Council.”

“Is there an allegation or claim that the CPIB will fear investigating AMKTC?” he asked. “Are they timorous souls?”

“I fear that allegation goes a bit too far,” he said. “Because these powers are derived from the people, and even with their trust and confidence - trust and confidence are fragile things. There is no sweeping of things under the carpet.”

‘SERIOUS ALLEGATION’ AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANTS: DESMOND LEE

In her speech, Ms Lim also pointed out that those who are appointed by MND to inspect town councils include public servants and HDB employees.

“These civil servants depend on their jobs to support their families,” she said. “Do we expect these HDB officers to issue stinging reports against town councils run by the Prime Minister or Minister for National Development?

“If they do, they should be ready to throw in their resignations.”

This was, however, rebutted by Mr Lee, who described it as a “serious allegation”.

“These are public officers, Singaporeans, day in day out, working in the public interest. They understand the imperatives, they understand the need for fairness, and they have their own mind, their own heart, and will do what is right,” he said.

“In MND, we have a team of public officers overseeing town council matters full-time, and we have no doubt that these officers carry out their duties professionally and objectively, in serving the interests of residents and Singaporeans,” he added.

In his round-off speech, Mr Lee stressed that the proposed amendments do not fundamentally alter the character of town councils, or their roles or functions.

“Town councils will continue to enjoy broad autonomy and be empowered to run their estates, as they have been for the past 28 years,” he said.

But these powers, he added, are not and should not be unfettered.

“Town councils will continue to exercise autonomy to run their estates, but within broad rules laid down to ensure proper governance and to safeguard the public interest,” he said.

“Autonomy does not give anyone a blank cheque to run down the town council or the estate, misuse funds, mismanage the system, or break clearly established rules.”