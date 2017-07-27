Viral video of out-of-control taxi in car park traced to Serangoon Central

SINGAPORE: A viral video showing a Trans-Cab taxi hitting a van and lurching out of control in a car park, may have been a case of a vehicle malfunction.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at an open-air carpark near Block 205 Serangoon Central on Monday night (Jul 24) at about 11.30pm.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing, police told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday.

The video, which is widely circulated on social media and WhatsApp, shows the taxi pushing up against a parked white mini-bus until it backs up onto the pavement. In a matter of seconds, the cab reverses and crashes into the opposite block.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the female taxi driver, who was about to drive off, tapped on the accelerator but the cab did not move.



When the driver tapped harder, the taxi surged forward and hit the mini-bus.



The same abrupt acceleration happened when the driver tried to reverse. Channel NewsAsia understands that authorities are considering vehicle malfunction as a possible cause of the accident.

Trans-Cab declined to comment on the incident.