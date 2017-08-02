Visiting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens photo exhibition documenting 1950s HK

SINGAPORE: Visiting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday (Aug 2) launched a exhibition featuring 1950s Hong Kong through the lens of a Singaporean photographer.

Mrs Lam is in Singapore for a two-day visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. It is her first official trip since she was sworn in on Jul 1, and also the first time in nine years that a Hong Kong chief executive has been to Singapore.

The exhibition at the Arts House, titled "Son of Singapore, Photographer of Hong Kong", commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Mrs Lam called the reunification with China “the most significant transition” in the city’s history.

The showcase features 50 images taken by Singaporean Lee Fook Chee who, after a hard childhood, worked as a seaman and came to Hong Kong in 1947. Mr Lee photographed Hong Kong and lived simply off the earnings from selling the images to tourists on the highest point of the city, The Peak.

Mrs Lam noted that the photos captured a time when Hong Kong was entering a period of post-war transformation. It had a population of two million and was just gaining a reputation as a manufacturing hub.

“His photos from the 1950s Hong Kong convey the can-do spirit of people of all backgrounds who helped to build our city - the values of hard work, creativity and determination that we all share,” said Mrs Lam.

HONG KONG POISED FOR A NEW GROWTH SPURT: CARRIE LAM

Fast forward more than five decades later, Hong Kong is now home to more than seven million people and more than 90 per cent of its GDP is generated from services.



But Mrs Lam said she does not want to stop there.



“I want my government to be also a facilitator and promoter, and that would require a lot more work in conducting government-to-government relationships,” said Mrs Lam.



She added: “I also advocated that we could adopt a more proactive fiscal policy in investing more liberally in education, infrastructure, overseas promotions and to provide tax incentives for some of the things we want to happen, like more investment in research and development by the corporations.”



“Guided by the enduring principle of ‘one country, two systems’, Hong Kong has emerged as a global business and financial hub. We stand alongside Singapore as a leading international city in Asia”, said Mrs Lam.



She added that Hong Kong was poised for a new growth spurt.



“Massive cross-boundary infrastructure projects – including a huge bridge linking Hong Kong with the western part of Guangdong and an express rail link that will connect Hong Kong with mainland China’s high-speed rail network – will be completed within the next two years, creating new opportunities for progress," said Mrs Lam. "We are also devoting more space and resources for commercial, residential, sports and cultural development.”



Earlier, Mrs Lam also hinted that a free-trade agreement between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) could be signed before the end of the year.

"It is now very possible that this agreement will be concluded before the end of this year and it will bring mutual benefits to all the businesses and professionals in the 10 ASEAN member nations as well as Hong Kong", she said.

Mrs Lam also visited the Asian Civilisations Museum and National Gallery Singapore, and was hosted to dinner by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu.

She will visit GovTech Hive, the Civil Service College and the Urban Redevelopment Authority on her second day in Singapore.



She will also meet top Singapore officials, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, before leaving for Bangkok, Thailand.